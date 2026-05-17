Jerreth Sterns impresses Alouettes fans with his intensity

Montreal Alouettes wide receiver Jerreth Sterns is already turning heads at training camp thanks to his intensity, grit, and impeccable work ethic.

Although he doesn't possess the imposing frame typically associated with stars at his position, Sterns seems to be a perfect fit for the style of play sought by head coach Jason Maas and general manager Danny Maciocia.

When the player became available on the free-agent market in February, Montreal didn't hesitate long before offering him a contract.

A player who makes up for it with heart

Officially listed at 5 feet 8 inches and 183 pounds, Jerreth Sterns knows full well that many doubt him simply because of his physique.

The wide receiver says, however, that he learned long ago to turn those doubts into motivation.

“People doubted me from the start because of my size. I just work hard and don't care who's in front of me.”

Sterns is known for his sure hands, but above all for his toughness despite his small frame. He never hesitates to cut through the middle of the field in risky situations or to physically block for his teammates.

The 26-year-old receiver places great emphasis on the importance of discipline and preparation.

In his view, smaller players must compensate by mastering the playbook and quickly earning the trust of coaches and teammates.

“If you're on the field, you have a chance to make a play—that's all we can ask for.”

This approach already seems to be earning him major points within the Montreal organization.

Over the winter, Jerreth Sterns traveled to Arizona to participate in private training sessions with quarterback Davis Alexander and several other Alouettes players.

This initiative allowed him to quickly bond with his new teammates even before training camp officially began.

Sterns says he was immediately impressed by the culture in the Montreal locker room and by the welcome he received from the team's veterans.

A Great Opportunity in Montreal

With the departures of Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo, several key spots are now open on the Montreal offense.

Since the start of camp, Sterns has been practicing with the starting offensive unit alongside Alexander Hollins.

The wide receiver now says he simply wants to become the player Montreal needs to pursue its ambitions this season.

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