Fernando Mendoza makes a surprising revelation about his love life

The Las Vegas Raiders ' new quarterback, Fernando Mendoza , is already attracting a lot of attention after making some very candid comments about his personal life and his top priority: football.

Even before being selected with the first overall pick in the draft by the Raiders, Mendoza had explained that he was choosing to remain single in order to devote all his energy to his NFL career.

“I don't have time for a girlfriend.”

In comments reported by Gridiron Heroics, Mendoza explained that, in his view, a romantic relationship would be a major distraction from his daily preparation.

“I don't have time for a girlfriend. If I had one, I'd spend all my time with her in the evenings instead of studying more film and football.”

The young quarterback added that he prefers to use his evenings to analyze game film, study opposing defenses, and maximize his development as a professional player.

This extremely disciplined mindset quickly sparked numerous reactions on social media, particularly among Raiders fans.

In the NFL, several quarterbacks known for their success have often spoken about the enormous level of sacrifice required to compete at the highest level.

Video study, mental preparation, and strategic analysis play a massive role in the daily lives of elite quarterbacks, particularly for young players trying to quickly establish themselves in the league.

Fernando Mendoza's comments have therefore been interpreted by many as a sign of a player who is extremely focused on his goal.

Among Las Vegas Raiders fans, many already see these statements as proof of the young quarterback's seriousness and professionalism.

The organization is banking heavily on Mendoza to become the face of the franchise in the coming years, and every public appearance by the player is now being closely scrutinized.

Of course, some internet users have also reacted with humor to the player's comments, with many claiming that he is now “married to football.”

One thing seems certain: Fernando Mendoza wants to send a clear message right from the start of his NFL career—his sole priority remains success on the field.

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