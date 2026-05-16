The worst-case scenario has come true for Micah Parsons

The Green Bay Packers may have to start their 2026 season without their star defensive player , Micah Parsons .

Injured in Week 15 of last season, Parsons is currently undergoing rehabilitation, but according to reports by Adam Schefter, the organization expects him to miss the start of the regular season.

Although the player hopes to avoid a lengthy absence, Green Bay is reportedly seriously considering placing him on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list. Such a decision would force him to miss at least the first four games of the season, while allowing the team to free up a spot on its 53-man active roster.

The potential impact of Parsons' absence would be enormous for the Packers.

Regarded as one of the NFL's top pass-rushers, he is the cornerstone of Green Bay's defensive line. His gradual return suggests the team wants to avoid any risk of aggravating his injury before the start of the season.

The coming weeks should provide more insight into the Packers' medical and strategic approach.

With the New York Giants, the situation surrounding Malik Nabers also continues to be closely monitored.

According to ESPN, the young wide receiver underwent a second procedure on his right knee during the offseason. However, the surgery was solely intended to remove scar tissue causing stiffness.

The organization still says it believes Nabers will be ready for the regular-season opener, even though his timeline has already been pushed back in recent months.

Originally, the Giants had hoped to have him ready for training camp before pushing back his return to the start of the regular season.

NFL Faces Lawsuit Over the Rooney Rule

Meanwhile, the NFL is facing a new legal controversy related to the National Football League and the Rooney Rule.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has officially issued a subpoena against the league regarding this policy as well as certain internal initiatives.

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for certain key positions, including head coach and executive roles.

Uthmeier had already threatened the league with legal action earlier this year if this policy was not modified or abolished.

A Few Moves to Watch in the NFL

Several minor trades were also announced Friday across the league.

Signings

Khalid Kareem with the New York Giants

with the Benito Jones with the Las Vegas Raiders

with the Tim Patrick with the New York Jets

Player released

Will Ferrin released by the Jets

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