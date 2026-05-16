The Roughriders sign a player released by the Alouettes

The New York Giants have received troubling news regarding the health of their young offensive star , Malik Nabers .

According to reports from The Athletic, the wide receiver had to undergo a second surgery on his right knee following the serious injury he suffered last season.

The primary goal of this latest surgery was to remove scar tissue to facilitate his recovery.

Nabers was injured last September after tearing a ligament in his right knee. His first surgery took place on October 28.

Originally, the Giants hoped their young wide receiver would be fully recovered by the start of training camp in July. However, his rehabilitation has proven more complex than expected.

Despite this setback, expectations remain optimistic, and Malik Nabers is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Giants will kick off their 2026 season on September 13 at MetLife Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before his injury, Malik Nabers was off to a promising start to the season.

The 22-year-old had racked up 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns before getting injured in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The wide receiver remains one of the most important pieces of the Giants' offensive future after a spectacular rookie season in 2024.

That year, Nabers set a team record with:

109 receptions;

1,204 yards;

7 touchdowns.

His return to full health will therefore be a major factor in the Giants' ambitions for 2026.

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