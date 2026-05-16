A weakness has been identified in the Alouettes’ offense

The Montreal Alouettes ' receiving corps is generating slightly less excitement heading into the 2026 season, but this new reality could push the Montreal team to adopt a more run-heavy offense.

Last year, fans were dreaming of a group featuring Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, Austin Mack, Charleston Rambo, and Cole Spieker. However, several injuries and some offensive inconsistency quickly dampened those high expectations.

Injuries to Philpot and Mack, Rambo's decline in form, and recurring thigh issues for quarterback Davis Alexander limited the team's offensive explosiveness in 2025.

A New Offensive Identity to Build

This season, the receiving corps looks less spectacular on paper. Philpot and Snead remain reliable options, while Spieker continues to be recognized for his consistency. Rounding out the starting lineup, veterans Alexander Hollins and Jerreth Sterns currently have the coaches' trust.

Several newcomers will also try to carve out a spot for themselves, including Terique Owens, son of former NFL star Terrell Owens, as well as Javon Gipson and Austin Watkins.

Head coach Jason Maas remains optimistic, however, about the group's potential. He believes training camp will still reveal some players capable of surprising everyone.

General Manager Danny Maciocia shares this confidence, while hinting that other wide receivers could still join the organization in the coming weeks.

Davis Alexander at the heart of the Montreal project

Developing offensive chemistry with Davis Alexander will be one of the key elements of camp. The young quarterback himself acknowledges that it will be difficult to recreate the exceptional depth the team had last year.

The Alouettes' offense remains recognized as one of the most complex in the Canadian Football League. Alexander explained that several offensive concepts require time for new receivers to adapt due to the many technical details demanded by the Montreal system.

Terique Owens is already turning heads

Although his famous name automatically draws attention, Terique Owens seems to stand out more for his calm demeanor than for a flamboyant personality. Danny Maciocia was quick to highlight his professional attitude and how quickly he has integrated with his teammates.

Owens notably caught a touchdown pass during a preseason game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2025 before being released a few months later.

For their part, Hollins and Sterns hope to make the most of their new opportunity. Hollins wants to prove he can still play a key role after finding success with the British Columbia Lions, while Sterns compares his playing style to that of Tyler Snead, though he claims to be a bit more physically robust.

With an aerial offense that appears less dominant than before, the Alouettes could significantly increase their use of the running game in 2026 to provide a better offensive balance.

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