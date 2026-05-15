Jalen Hurts is putting pressure on the Eagles to bring back a legendary uniform

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts clearly wants to see the Philadelphia Eagles return to their roots.

During a recent appearance on the Eagles' official podcast, Hurts sent a clear message regarding the team's old Kelly Green and white uniforms:

“I need the white Kelly Green.”

This statement quickly set social media ablaze among Philadelphia fans, with many also calling for the return of this iconic retro uniform.

The Eagles have already brought back the famous Kelly Green in recent seasons, but mainly in the classic green versions. The white Kelly Green jersey, however, has hardly been worn in the regular season since the 1990s.

For many NFL fans, this uniform remains associated with certain golden eras of the organization and several iconic players in Philadelphia's history.

The return of retro uniforms has become extremely popular throughout the league in recent years. Teams like the Seattle Seahawks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and even the Houston Oilers—via the Titans—have had tremendous success with this kind of visual nostalgia.

Honestly, there would be very few downsides to doing so.

Fans love these uniforms, jersey sales would likely skyrocket, and it would further strengthen the connection between the current team and the franchise's history.

With a player as popular as Jalen Hurts publicly pushing for this return, the pressure on the organization is likely to increase.

And considering how well the current Kelly Green uniforms have been received, many observers believe it's probably only a matter of time before the white version officially makes its return to the field.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.