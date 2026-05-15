A Quebec native impresses at the Alouettes’ training camp in Quebec City

A first-round pick by the Alouettes in 2023, Jason Sutherland, a defensive back from Ottawa, is continuing his career with Montreal after a stint in the NFL.

Before joining the CFL, Sutherland was a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks, made a brief stint with the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders, before signing with the Alouettes.

Standing 5'11” and weighing 202 pounds, the Penn State product signed a three-year contract and says he is fully focused on his new team. “I'm very happy and grateful to be here, and I'm not looking any further than tomorrow,” he said. His goal is clear: to help Montreal win another Grey Cup.

Since his arrival in January, Sutherland has received praise from Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Alouettes. “I work hard and take great pride in demonstrating a competitive spirit,” said Sutherland, grateful for the positive feedback he has received.

The Ottawa native, known for his versatility, is currently focusing solely on the defensive back position. “We're working on a single position for now, but the goal remains the same: to see the ball and get my hands on it, no matter where I play,” he explains. His competitive spirit is also an asset in motivating his teammates and raising the team's overall level.

Strategic versatility for the Grey Cup finalists

Danny Maciocia continues to praise Sutherland's qualities after several days of camp. “He's very active, and his NFL experience, combined with his time at Penn State, gives us a lot of flexibility,” notes the general manager. According to him, the player's versatility could influence defensive strategy and allow the Alouettes to adapt to different situations during games.

Even in the rain, head coach Jason Maas sees an advantage: “It allows us to evaluate players in challenging conditions and test their mental toughness.” For Sutherland and the Alouettes, every practice is an opportunity to demonstrate their determination and desire to dominate the CFL.

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