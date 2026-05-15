The Alouettes are switching radio broadcasters

Montreal Alouettes fans will have to adjust their listening habits this season.

The Montreal organization has confirmed a major change regarding the French-language radio broadcast of its games for the 2026 season.

Starting with the first preseason game scheduled for May 22, Alouettes games will be broadcast on 99.5 Montréal. This new agreement marks the end of a long-standing partnership with 98.5 FM, which had provided French-language coverage of the team for over a decade.

In an official statement, Alouettes executives expressed their enthusiasm for this new partnership. The organization believes this collaboration will further increase the club's visibility throughout Quebec while bringing football fans closer to their favorite team.

The station 99.5 Montréal, owned by Leclerc Communications, will broadcast all regular-season games as well as preseason games. Listeners will also be able to follow the games via the station's mobile app.

This change, however, raises several questions within Quebec's media landscape. Since 2024, Leclerc Communications has maintained a strategic partnership with Quebecor to broadcast certain Qub Radio content on 99.5 Montreal. This close relationship naturally fuels speculation regarding Pierre Karl Péladeau's growing influence in Montreal's sports and media world.

Although Quebecor does not officially own the station, many observers now consider 99.5 Montreal to be a close partner of the Quebec media group.

A change that could signal further media moves

The timing of this announcement is particularly noteworthy, as the Canadian Football League's television rights are set to expire after the 2026 season. Currently, French-language CFL games are broadcast on RDS, TVA Sports' main sports competitor.

This new alliance between the Alouettes and a station affiliated with Quebecor thus reignites rumors that Pierre Karl Péladeau may eventually seek to bring his team's French-language television rights back to TVA Sports.

On the English-language side, no changes are planned for the time being. Alouettes games will continue to be broadcast on TSN 690 in Montreal.

With this new media strategy, the Alouettes appear to be seeking to further strengthen their presence in the Quebec sports landscape.

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