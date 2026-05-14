The NFL is sending a clear message to these five teams for 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
In total, five teams have been completely excluded from prime-time games this season:
Among the teams missing from the national schedule, the Jets and Dolphins are drawing particular attention.
The Jets remain one of the NFL's biggest markets, but the numerous disappointments of recent seasons seem to have exhausted the patience of the league and broadcasters.
The New York team is going through a period of constant instability, both at the quarterback position and in terms of on-field results, which has clearly hurt its TV appeal.
As for Miami, the Dolphins' complete absence is also surprising given the team's offensive talent and its recent popularity among fans.
The prime-time schedule often reflects the league's expectations for the teams considered the top contenders.
This year, the Los Angeles Rams lead the way with seven prime-time games, while the Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Green Bay Packers follow with six appearances each.
The NFL is clearly seeking to maximize viewership by featuring the most competitive and popular teams, as well as the most marketable rivalries.
For the five overlooked teams, this absence also represents a certain lack of credibility in the eyes of the rest of the league.
Prime-time games often serve as a national showcase for star players and up-and-coming organizations. Being completely absent from this platform can become a symbol of the low expectations surrounding a team before the start of the season.
It remains to be seen whether some of these teams will prove the NFL wrong by surprising everyone in the early weeks of the 2026 season.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.