The Bears’ popularity is starting to come at a price

The Chicago Bears surprised many observers last season by winning the NFC North title, but their success could now make their upcoming campaign considerably more challenging.

The National Football League unveiled its full schedule for the 2026 season on Thursday, and according to statistics based on last year's results, the Bears will officially face the toughest schedule in the league.

Chicago's upcoming opponents boast an impressive combined winning percentage of .550, the highest in the entire NFL.

A season filled with major showdowns

In total, eight of the Bears' 17 games will be played against teams that made the playoffs last season.

Several NFL powerhouses on the schedule

The challenge ahead looks immense for the team led by Ben Johnson.

Among the most formidable opponents on the schedule are the Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, as well as the runners-up, the New England Patriots.

The Bears will also face off against the Buffalo Bills, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Carolina Panthers.

Added to that, of course, are two highly anticipated matchups against their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers.

Recent NFL history shows just how difficult it is for a team with the toughest schedule to succeed in the playoffs.

You have to go back to 2016 to find a team facing the toughest schedule that managed to win a playoff game. That year, the Atlanta Falcons pulled off that feat.

Since then, only two other teams have managed to reach the playoffs despite such a difficult schedule: the Eagles in 2023 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. However, both teams were eliminated in their first game.

After an 11-6 season that ended with a second-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams, expectations remain high in Chicago.

Much of the attention will obviously rest on the shoulders of young quarterback Caleb Williams, who will need to prove he can elevate his game even further despite an extremely demanding schedule.

If Williams can replicate last season's feats, the Bears could once again establish themselves as one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC. But with such a difficult schedule, every victory is likely to be hard-fought.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.