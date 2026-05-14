Bad news for Montrealer Kaylyn St-Cyr in the CFL

The Calgary Stampeders made a significant number of roster cuts this week in preparation for the upcoming Canadian Football League (CFL) season.

Among the players released is Quebec native Kaylyn St-Cyr, a former University of Montreal standout and well-known Canadian prospect in the college circuit.

A native of La Prairie, on Montreal's South Shore, the 27-year-old defensive back—who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 206 pounds—played in 13 regular-season games in 2025 with Calgary. During that campaign, he contributed primarily on special teams with seven tackles.

Selected in the eighth round of the 2024 CFL Draft, St-Cyr also played seven games during his rookie season, recording nine tackles on special teams. Despite his energy and versatility, he ultimately failed to secure a spot on the Stampeders' roster heading into the 2026 season.

Before turning pro, Kaylyn St-Cyr had distinguished himself with the University of Montreal Carabins. He notably won the Vanier Cup in 2023, in addition to being named RSEQ All-Star three times and a member of the U Sports Canadian All-Star teams twice.

Calgary continues its roster shakeup ahead of the season

In addition to St-Cyr, the Stampeders have also released several other players, including American wide receivers Shaq Davis and Jordan Kerley, as well as several defensive and offensive line players.

These moves come as all CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 75 players before the league-imposed deadline.

Calgary's training camp began on May 10, and the team will soon play its preseason games against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Edmonton Elks. Final cuts will take place on May 30 ahead of the season's first official game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After finishing the 2025 season with an 11-7 record and an elimination in the Western Conference semifinals, the Stampeders are hoping to bounce back with several new faces on their roster.

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