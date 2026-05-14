A first for the NFL on October 25

For the very first time in its history, the NFL is coming to France.

On Sunday, October 25, the Stade de France in Saint-Denis will be buzzing with excitement for an exceptional showdown between the New Orleans Saints and the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (1:30 p.m. GMT). The announcement was made on Wednesday by the National Football League, which had not yet revealed either the opponent or the date of this historic game.

This event marks a major milestone for American football in Europe. The Saints and the Steelers will face off in a symbolic setting, strengthening the historical and cultural ties between Louisiana and France. Gayle Benson, owner of the Saints, emphasized that this game represents “an important new step in strengthening our cultural and economic ties.”

For two decades, the NFL has been developing the concept of regular-season games abroad, with stops in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Mexico. For 2026, nine games will be held internationally, including this first game in France. Brett Gosper, the NFL's director for Europe and Asia-Pacific, noted that France is the league's third-largest European market, behind Germany and the United Kingdom.

A historic milestone for French sports and culture

Paris, a cosmopolitan and dynamic city, is preparing to experience a unique day where local and international fans will share in the incomparable energy of an NFL game. Sports Minister Marina Ferrari hailed the event as “a powerful symbol of France's international sporting influence.”

The 2026 regular season will feature 18 weeks of games from September through January, followed by the playoffs leading up to the prestigious Super Bowl. For the record, the Saints have won only one Super Bowl, in 2010, while the Steelers have six, making them one of the NFL's most iconic franchises. This first game in Saint-Denis promises excitement, rivalry, and thrills for all American football fans.

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