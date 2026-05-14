A rematch of Super Bowl LX on September 9

The National Football League has made a big splash to officially kick off its 2026 season.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the New England Patriots on Wednesday, September 9, in the season opener.

This matchup will immediately capture the attention of football fans, as it represents a direct rematch of Super Bowl LX, which Seattle won just a few months earlier.

The NFL is thus continuing its strategy of maximizing media interest from the very start of the season by featuring a highly anticipated matchup between two teams still aiming for the top honors.

For Seattle, the goal will obviously be to defend its championship title following an exceptional 2025 season that culminated in a Super Bowl victory. The Seahawks still boast a very talented roster, and many analysts already consider the team one of the favorites in the National Conference.

The Patriots are looking for revenge

For the New England Patriots, this season opener represents a perfect opportunity to quickly put their Super Bowl LX loss behind them.

The organization is continuing its accelerated rebuild around young quarterback Drake Maye, who has continued to improve rapidly since his arrival in the NFL.

The Patriots showed tremendous character during their playoff run last season, and many experts believe the team could take another significant step forward in 2026.

A win in Seattle would not only kick off their campaign on a perfect note but also send a clear message to the rest of the league.

The Seahawks, however, are coming in with a great deal of confidence after winning the championship.

The Seattle organization has managed to build a balanced team capable of dictating the pace on both offense and defense. This stability explains why many analysts see the Seahawks remaining among the NFL's dominant powers this season.

Kicking off the home campaign in front of their fans could also be a significant advantage for the defending champions.

The atmosphere is likely to be electric at the stadium as the Seahawks officially celebrate their latest title before kickoff.

The NFL gets exactly the matchup it was looking for with this showdown between Seattle and New England.

Super Bowl rematches always generate a huge amount of attention across North America, both among fans and television broadcasters.

With two highly popular teams, several established stars, and a rivalry that could quickly intensify following their championship showdown, all the ingredients seem to be in place for a spectacular season opener.

Football fans will therefore be treated to a major showdown on the very first night of the 2026 regular season.

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