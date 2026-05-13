Jonathan Sutherland is making waves at Alouettes training camp

When the Montreal Alouettes selected Jonathan Sutherland with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, the organization already knew it was acquiring a player with exceptional potential.

Just a few hours after being selected, Sutherland had shown up at General Manager Danny Maciocia's office at Olympic Stadium to personally thank the organization. A simple gesture, but one that spoke volumes about his professionalism and his approach to the game.

At the time, many experts considered Sutherland one of the top prospects available in Canada. His name was mentioned alongside players like Matthew Bergeron, Chase Brown, and Sydney Brown, who now play in the NFL.

Even though a career in the U.S. seemed to be taking shape for him, Sutherland wanted to immediately show his respect for the Alouettes.

A path marked by the NFL before Montreal

After his time with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Sutherland earned opportunities with several NFL teams.

He first signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2023, before earning a tryout with the New York Giants in 2024 and then joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

When the opportunity to return to Montreal finally materialized this winter, both sides clearly still wanted to work together. The Alouettes had been waiting for his return for nearly three years.

His official arrival in January quickly generated a lot of excitement within the organization.

Byron Archambault makes no secret of his admiration

Among the coaches most impressed by Sutherland is Byron Archambault.

The Alouettes' special teams coach has heaped praise on him in recent weeks. According to him, Sutherland possesses all the qualities needed to become a dominant player in many aspects of the game.

Archambault says he plans to use him “everywhere” on the field, particularly thanks to his defensive versatility.

The 27-year-old can play as a defensive back, safety, or even a hybrid linebacker depending on the needs. This adaptability is an extremely valuable asset in Montreal's defensive system.

From the very first practices of camp, Sutherland has demonstrated his instincts and game sense, notably making a standout interception during a second-down simulation.

Beyond his athletic talent, Sutherland also arrives with a reputation as an exceptional leader.

At Penn State, he became the first player in the program's history to be named captain for four consecutive seasons—an extremely rare feat at a university renowned for its football tradition.

He also wore the prestigious number 0, awarded to the team's best special teams player. This number typically symbolizes toughness, discipline, and leadership.

According to Sutherland, the best way to handle the pressure is to always give your all. This mindset already seems to be universally embraced by the Alouettes.

After just a few practices, Montreal's management seems convinced they've landed a player capable of transforming their defense.

Danny Maciocia has particularly praised his physicality, his vision of the game, and his natural instincts on the field.

Even though training camp has only just begun, Jonathan Sutherland already gives the impression of a player ready to become a cornerstone of the Montreal defense as early as the 2026 season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.