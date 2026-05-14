A former NFL quarterback has been cut by the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes announced a major round of cuts on Wednesday as part of training camp, including the release of American quarterback E.J. Perry .

The 27-year-old joined the Montreal organization last October and finished the 2025 season on the practice squad. Despite his professional experience in the United States, Perry ultimately never played in an official CFL game.

Before his stint in Montreal, the quarterback had played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans following the 2022 NFL Draft.

Although he never played in the NFL regular season, Perry had a few notable opportunities in alternative American leagues.

A career marked by the USFL and the UFL

During his time with the Michigan Panthers in the USFL, Perry started five games, racking up 785 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and four interceptions.

His mobility was also a key part of his offensive game. He added 151 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries.

In 2025, he continued his career with the Memphis Showboats in the UFL, but the results were less successful. Perry posted a 0-4 record as a starter, with just two touchdown passes against five interceptions.

The Brown University alum had, however, enjoyed a remarkable college career in the Ivy League, earning two All-Ivy First Team selections.

The Alouettes also confirmed the release of several other American and Canadian players as part of this first roster cut.

Notable names among those released include quarterback Dresser Winn, running back Jeffery Pittman, wide receiver Isaac Gaillardetz, wide receiver Jacoby Matthews, tight end Landen King, and offensive lineman Cannon Panfiloff.

Defensive players Wesley Neal Jr., Kahzir Brown, and Terrence Spence were also cut.

Additionally, Canadian defensive back Harrison Daley has been placed on the suspended players list. The University of Windsor product was selected in the fifth round of the 2026 CFL Draft.

All Canadian Football League teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players by the league-imposed deadline.

The Alouettes' training camp officially began on May 10, and the preseason games are fast approaching.

Montreal will face the Ottawa Redblacks in its two preseason games before kicking off the regular season on June 4 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Among the key offseason acquisitions, the Alouettes have added quarterback Dustin Crum, wide receiver Jerreth Sterns, and return specialist DeVonte Dedmon.

The Montreal team will now look to bounce back from its loss in the 112th Grey Cup to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

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