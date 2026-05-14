Here are 6 Quebecers who could make an impact in the CFL in 2026

MONTREAL – The start of the Canadian Football League (CFL) training camps is always a time filled with excitement and promise.

After a long hiatus, players reunite with enthusiasm, while fans harbor renewed expectations for the upcoming season. Each camp represents a chance to start fresh: the standings are reset, and every player has the opportunity to prove themselves.

For some, it's time to prove their worth; for others, it's a chance to seize an unexpected opportunity and carve out a more prominent role on the team. Competition is fierce, and coaches are watching closely to see who's ready to take the next step.

This year, several young Quebec talents could make a lasting impression. Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, a linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes, has earned renewed confidence from his team and could become a pillar of the Montreal defense. Kevin Mital, a wide receiver for the Toronto Argonauts, aims to break the 1,000-yard mark thanks to the return to health of his quarterback, Chad Kelly. Émeric Boutin, a running back for the Ottawa Rouge et Noir, has already earned his team's trust despite being in his rookie year, suggesting he will make an immediate impact.

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Vincent Blanchard, a kicker for the Edmonton Elks, could stabilize his performance and exceed an 85% success rate on field goals. Benjamin Labrosse, a defensive back for the Calgary Stampeders, must demonstrate his resilience after a 2025 season marred by injuries. Kevens Clercius, a wide receiver for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, has the potential to reach new heights despite the uncertainty at the quarterback position.

These six young players embody the future of Quebec football in the CFL. Their development will be crucial for their teams and for the emergence of a new generation of talent ready to make a name for themselves in the Canadian league.

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