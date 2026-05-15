NFL: Here are the key dates to mark on your calendar

The NFL has finally released the official schedule for its 2026 regular season, which will feature 272 thrilling games.

The season kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, with a highly anticipated matchup between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, a rematch of Super Bowl LX. This midweek game was scheduled to facilitate travel for the inaugural Goodell Tour game in Australia, where the Los Angeles Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne on Thursday, September 10.

The 2026 season promises nine international games, offering fans around the world a taste of American football. Among the highlight matchups to watch: the Ravens vs. the Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro on September 27, the Colts vs. the Commanders in London on October 4, the Steelers vs. the Saints in Paris on October 25, and the Vikings vs. the 49ers in Mexico City on November 22. The Patriots will also face the Lions in Munich on November 15, and the Bengals will take on the Falcons in Madrid on November 8.

In addition to the international games, the NFL has scheduled special midweek matchups. For American Thanksgiving on November 25, the Packers will visit the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Christmas festivities will include a matchup on December 24 between the Texans and the Eagles, followed on December 25 by the Packers against the Bears, the Bills facing the Broncos, and a rematch of the Super Bowl with the Rams and Seahawks. The Bills-Broncos game is particularly anticipated following the tension of their last playoff matchup.

Must-See Matchups

Patrick Mahomes' return will be one of the highlights of the season. The Chiefs will open their season on Monday, September 14, against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, and their matchup against the Patriots on Monday, December 21, promises to be a spectacular showdown between two recent NFL dynasties. With a schedule packed with international and national events, the 2026 season is shaping up to be a memorable one for all American football fans.

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