A wide receiver wants the Alouettes to be his final stop in the CFL

After wrapping up his season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Jerreth Sterns has moved on to a new chapter in his career with the Montreal Alouettes.

The 26-year-old wide receiver, a native of Waxahachie, Texas, signed a one-year contract with the Quebec-based team as soon as free agency opened on February 10, 2026.

Sterns had a productive season in Winnipeg, catching 48 passes for 530 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. Despite his performance, the Bombers did not renew his contract, but the player insists he holds no hard feelings. “I'm happy to have this new opportunity and I'm fully committed to Montreal,” he said after a practice session at the Alouettes' training camp at Laval University.

The 5-foot-8 receiver stands out for his speed and precision on routes. General Manager Danny Maciocia sees him as a valuable asset for the Alouettes' offense. “I like his ability to run routes and create plays with the ball,” he said. Sterns, a former quarterback at Houston Christian and Western Kentucky, considers himself smart on the field and knows how to read the game—a quality that compensates for his modest height.

An Expected Boost for the Montreal Offense

With the departures of Austin Mack and Charleston Rambo, Montreal is looking to strengthen its receiving corps. Sterns and Alexander Hollins are expected to fill these roles and bring more offensive flexibility. The receiver emphasizes that he focuses on every practice to prove his worth and create separation despite his stature.

Having played in the NFL with Tampa Bay and Los Angeles, Sterns brings experience and professionalism to a locker room hungry for success following their Grey Cup final appearance. His goal is clear: to find a “home” in Montreal and contribute to a dynamic offense led by quarterback Davis Alexander and head coach Jason Maas.

Every game and every practice represents a new opportunity for him to shine, and Jerreth Sterns intends to seize his chance with the Alouettes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.