A former NFL player has died from a drug overdose

New details have emerged regarding the death of former NFL player Josh Mauro .

According to the California Post, citing information from the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office, Mauro reportedly died of acute intoxication involving a combination of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Authorities have reportedly concluded that his death was accidental.

The former player's passing was publicly announced last month by his father, Greg Mauro, in a particularly moving post on Facebook.

In the post, he explained that Josh Mauro had passed away on April 23 and asked for prayers to support the family through this extremely difficult time.

A multi-season career in the NFL

Josh Mauro entered the National Football League in 2014 after playing at Stanford University.

Although he wasn't drafted, he managed to carve out a place for himself in the NFL thanks to his imposing frame and versatility on the defensive line.

After a brief stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mauro made his mark primarily with the Arizona Cardinals, where he played several significant seasons.

He also played for the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders when the team was still based in Oakland.

In 80 career NFL games, Josh Mauro recorded:

130 tackles;

5 quarterback sacks;

20 tackles for loss;

2 forced fumbles.

A wave of emotion in the football world

The news of his death sparked numerous reactions in the American football community, where many former teammates and fans paid tribute to the former defensive end.

Born in England and raised in Texas, Mauro had built an impressive career that took him to the highest level of professional football.

His family continues to receive numerous messages of support since the announcement of his passing.

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