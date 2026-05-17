It’s now official for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will ultimately continue his NFL career in 2026.

According to information obtained by the Associated Press, the veteran quarterback has agreed to a new one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Although the organization has not yet officially confirmed the deal, multiple sources report that Rodgers will be back for his 22nd season in the NFL.

Another season at age 42

At 42, Aaron Rodgers continues to defy the odds.

Last season, he helped Pittsburgh win the American Football Conference North title with a campaign that included 24 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

After months of speculation about his future, Rodgers ultimately seemed very comfortable with the Steelers.

The organization is also providing him with significant stability with the arrival of Mike McCarthy as the new head coach.

The connection between Rodgers and McCarthy remains one of the most fascinating aspects of this deal.

The two men had enjoyed tremendous success together with the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl victory.

Following Mike Tomlin's departure earlier this year, Pittsburgh was looking for a figure capable of keeping the team among the contenders in the American Football Conference.

Rodgers' return immediately raises expectations for the Steelers heading into next season.

Many observers believe that 2026 could be Aaron Rodgers' final season.

The veteran is nearing the end of a career that could eventually lead him to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

With four MVP awards, a Super Bowl championship, and more than two decades of excellence, Rodgers remains one of the most impactful quarterbacks of his era.

The Steelers are now hoping he can deliver one last great season before eventually turning the page on a historic career.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers have now reached an agreement on a one-year deal. Rodgers is officially reuniting with the Steelers and their new head coach Mike McCarthy for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/ej9maN3MBq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2026

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