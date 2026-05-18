Are the Rams ready to move on from a highly paid veteran?

An unexpected decision could shake up the Los Angeles Rams in the coming weeks.

According to several reports from U.S. media outlets, the organization may be considering parting ways with veteran tight end Colby Parkinson despite his best season of his NFL career.

This is a highly surprising possibility, especially given the offensive impact he had last season in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams' offense currently boasts one of the deepest tight end groups in the league.

Over the past two years, the team has significantly invested in this position, notably adding several promising young players via the draft while also signing veteran Tyler Higbee to a new contract.

This accumulation of talent now creates a complex situation for Colby Parkinson.

Even after a very solid 2025 season, some observers believe his contract could force the Rams to make a difficult decision in order to free up salary cap space before the start of the season.

According to projections, Los Angeles could save approximately $7 million by cutting Parkinson this summer.

The irony here is that Colby Parkinson is coming off the best season of his career.

The 6-foot-7 player finished the season with 43 receptions, 408 yards, and eight touchdowns, setting career highs in virtually every offensive category.

He also established himself as a key part of the Rams' passing attack, particularly during Tyler Higbee's injury-related absences.

His performance even helped the Rams maintain one of the most productive offenses in the NFL in 2025.

The Rams may already be planning for the future

However, the organization appears to be looking to rely more on its young players in the long term.

Recently drafted young tight ends could quickly take on a more significant role in Sean McVay's offense, putting more pressure on the veterans currently under contract.

Los Angeles also uses a lot of offensive formations involving multiple tight ends simultaneously, which could further influence the final roster composition.

Despite this, many experts still believe that Colby Parkinson's departure would be a major surprise given his recent production and his utility within the Rams' offensive system.

The situation will therefore be one to watch very closely during training camp.

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