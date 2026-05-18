The NFL is reportedly considering awarding the 2028 draft to Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis is in the running to host the 2028 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The final decision is expected to be announced next Tuesday following a vote by league owners at the NFL's quarterly meetings.

The local bid committee, led by the Minnesota Sports & Events (MSE) Commission, submitted its bid in March. The NFL is now transforming the draft into a major off-season traveling event, drawing massive crowds and an impressive television audience. For example, the 2026 draft in Pittsburgh drew 805,000 fans over three days and an average of 13.2 million viewers across television and digital platforms.

MSE executives presented their plan to local media in March. According to Matt Meunier, executive vice president of business development and tourism, U.S. Bank Stadium would serve as the heart of the event. The immediate proximity of The Commons, a 4.2-acre park adjacent to the stadium, would also enhance the visitor experience.

Despite the still-chilly Minnesota weather in late April, the NFL recommended that MSE highlight the stadium as the centerpiece of its bid. Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of MSE, estimates that the event could generate between $100 million and $200 million in economic impact for the region, particularly for hotels, restaurants, and local businesses.

A Major Impact for Minneapolis and the Region

“The NFL Draft represents a unique opportunity to revitalize our downtown, stimulate demand, and generate a significant economic impact,” said Meunier. According to him, the event will also put Minnesota in the national and international spotlight, highlighting its infrastructure and urban vibrancy.

As a reminder, the 2027 draft will take place in Washington, D.C., before Minneapolis potentially hosts the following edition. If the bid is confirmed, the city will benefit from unprecedented visibility and a significant economic and tourism boost.

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