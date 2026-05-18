Major announcement regarding Aaron Rodgers following the signing of his contract

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers officially resumed training with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, just hours after signing a new one-year deal with the team.

At 42, the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player will thus begin his 22nd professional season, with the clear goal of leading Pittsburgh back to championship glory.

Rodgers surprised several members of the organization by showing up at the start of the team's organized team activities (OTA). Wearing his traditional No. 8 jersey, he immediately drew attention on the practice field.

Linebacker Payton Wilson admitted he was “surprised” to see him arrive at the Steelers' facility, while wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. acknowledged that no one really knew what decision Rodgers was going to make.

Pittman, acquired from the Indianapolis Colts during the offseason, had recently thrown a few passes with Rodgers in hopes of convincing him to return for one more season.

“Aaron is going to do what Aaron wants to do,” Pittman said with a laugh.

Rodgers' return also marks an important reunion with head coach Mike McCarthy, recently hired by Pittsburgh following the Mike Tomlin era. McCarthy and Rodgers had enjoyed tremendous success together with the Green Bay Packers, including a Super Bowl victory.

Over the past few months, uncertainty surrounding Rodgers' future has fueled discussions throughout the football world. The Steelers, however, remained patient, staying in constant contact with the veteran.

His return now allows Pittsburgh to further postpone the search for its future franchise quarterback. Young quarterbacks Drew Allar and Will Howard will thus have the opportunity to learn from a future Hall of Famer.

Rodgers had a solid first season in Pittsburgh in 2025, throwing for 24 touchdown passes against just seven interceptions, helping the Steelers win the AFC North division title.

His quick return to team activities also signals a sense of urgency. Pittsburgh is still looking to end a long playoff drought that is now approaching ten years.

According to Pittman, Rodgers seemed fully committed from the very first practice.

“Even on the first day, he made some incredible throws. I thought to myself, ‘Wow, I'm really playing with Aaron.'”

Created by humans, assisted by AI.