Martin St-Louis’s mother: a tough blow for the Grand Prix; Lane Hutson takes the lead

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Martin St-Louis’s mother: a tough blow for the Grand Prix; Lane Hutson takes the lead
Credit: X

After yesterday's game, Martin St-Louis looked up at the sky. Why?

As the head coach told François Gagnon at the press conference, he spent quite a bit of time talking to his mother during overtime. And after the game, he thanked her.

That's beautiful.

We all remember the story about his mother, who passed away while Martin St-Louis was playing in the playoffs for the Rangers. She was important to him, and she still watches over him in his coaching career.

Kudos to him for sharing that story. He could have kept it to himself.

A tough blow for the Grand Prix

Normally, the Canadian Grand Prix doesn't coincide with the Canadiens' playoffs. That said, the new Formula 1 schedule and the Habs' success are changing the game.

Even though the Canadiens' game on Saturday will be in Carolina, we can all agree that the buzz around the Habs will hurt the Montreal Grand Prix, which takes place on Sunday.

Not only are people focused on hockey, but the Canadiens will play at least two more playoff games in Montreal. People may want to save their money for hockey.

The result? It's easy to see why Grand Prix ticket sales are being affected.

Lane Hutson on top

If we look at the top scorers in the playoffs, we see that Lane Hutson (14 points in as many games) ranks sixth in the entire NHL.

Quinn Hughes is the only defenseman ahead of him. The result? No active defenseman has more points than him.

(Credit: NHL.com)

Among the forwards in the Final Four, only Mitch Marner and Jack Eichel have more points than Hutson. Both guys are in Vegas, so not in the East.

If the Habs want to keep moving forward, Hutson will have to be at the top of his game. And that doesn't seem to be a problem.


In a nutshell

– Wow.

– There's crying and anger in Buffalo.

– Still.

– Ouch.

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