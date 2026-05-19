Canadiens: the youngest team to reach a conference final since the 1993 Canadiens

The Canadiens are halfway to the Stanley Cup.

Will the rest of the way be easy? No. Because after managing to knock out two big teams from the division, the next challenge is the Carolina Hurricanes.

And those Canes finished second in the NHL.

NHL standings of the opponents for the four teams in the Final Four

Canadiens: 5th, 4th, and 2nd

Hurricanes: 9th, 11th, and 6th

Avalanche: 20th, 7th, and 13th

Golden Knights: 15th, 18th, and 1st — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 19, 2026

Yes, that's partly because the Metropolitan wasn't exactly the toughest division in the sports world. But let's give credit where credit is due: the Hurricanes finished second in the NHL.

And they haven't lost a playoff game yet in 2026.

Will the lack of experience among several players on the team (few have played in the third round before) work against the Canadiens? Maybe.

But at the same time, being young might just give the Canadiens the stamina they need to take on the Hurricanes.

Because it's worth noting that at 25.8 years old, the Canadiens are not only the youngest team still in the playoffs, but they're also the youngest team to reach the conference finals since the 1993 Canadiens.

Well, well. But what happened that year?

The Montreal Canadiens are the youngest NHL team to advance to the conference final since the 1993 #habs, per @NHLPR. Both teams have an average age of 25.8. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 19, 2026

Believe it or not, seeing the Canadiens back in the final four right now is a major achievement. Since their last appearance in the (Western) Conference Finals in 2021, 23 teams haven't made it past the second round.

Phillip Danault had time to eat pizza, leave, come back… and eat pizza again.

The return of Phil Danault's pizza pic.twitter.com/O0IsyY5VJU — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 19, 2026

And the Habs, with a roster quite different from the 2021 one, are already back. And for the fourth time since 2010, the Habs are among the final four teams still in the running.

That's pretty crazy.

2021: Canadiens reach the Stanley

Cup Final 2022–2025: Rebuilding

2026: Canadiens reach the Final Four The Canadiens have gone through a rebuild and are back in the Final Four, while 23 franchises haven't reached that level since 2022 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 19, 2026

overtime

There were only two Game 7s in the 2026 playoffs. And in both games, Martin St-Louis's team came out on top. That's no small feat.

It's worth noting that as a player, St-Louis also had a strong batting average in such games.