Jakub Dobes is 3-0 against the Hurricanes this season

Now that the Canadiens have eliminated the Sabres, their next challenge is the Hurricanes.

The Carolina team has a strong roster. In fact, they're 8-0 in the playoffs this year, which speaks volumes about the team, to say the least.

But that's not the whole story.

Because even though the Hurricanes are well-rested and healthier than the Habs, that doesn't mean it'll be a walk in the park for Rod Brind'Amour's team.

And I'm not saying that because of the 12-day break.

When you look at the Canadiens' three games against the Hurricanes this year, you see that the team won all three. That has to factor into the equation, too.

Martin St-Louis's men scored 15 goals and allowed only eight. And all three times, Jakub Dobes was in net.

On January 1, when he was the #3 goalie and hadn't played since the holidays, Dobes gave up five goals but still got the win. Except that on March 24 and 29, he won twice while allowing only three goals total.

That's still significant.

The good news for the Habs is that Jakub Dobes managed to bounce back from his rough game on Saturday. He hasn't lost two straight games in the playoffs this season.

That makes all the difference.

You might say he wasn't going to say otherwise in an interview, but the Canadiens' goalie doesn't feel tired. Even though he's not used to having 14 straight starts (15, including the regular season), he says he's capable of taking on 40 more.

That's the attitude you want to have. But if his body decides otherwise, it won't be easy for the Habs…

“Me? Oh, I could play 40 more.” Jakub Dobeš catches up with @sportsnetkyle following the Canadiens' thrilling Game 7 win. pic.twitter.com/YYSFjWSPub — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2026

overtime

Dobeš will want to feed off the underdog label that many people will pin on the Habs. No matter how he motivates himself, the Habs will just need him to play well.

If he wins big games—including Game 7s on the road as a rookie—things will go well for his team.