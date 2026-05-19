Let’s take a closer look at the Carolina Hurricanes

If I had told you back in January that the Canadiens would make it to the Eastern Conference Finals… would you have believed me?

Yet that's exactly what's happening right now!

The Habs are set to face the powerful Carolina Hurricanes, who haven't played since May 9. That could work in the Canes' favor, but it could also hurt the team…

On paper, Carolina has the tools to hurt the Canadiens offensively. The Hurricanes have quality players on their roster… and we know them:

80 points (27 goals) for Sebastian Aho

71 points (26 goals) for Nikolaj Ehlers

70 points (31 goals) for Andrei Svechnikov

66 points (32 goals) for Seth Jarvis

53 points (22 goals) for Jackson Blake

50 points (55 games) for Shayne Gostisbehere

We can also add the names of Logan Stankoven (44 points, including 21 goals) and Jordan Staal (36 points, including 20 goals) to the list. In total, the Hurricanes have seven 20-goal scorers on their roster, and there's Taylor Hall, who finished the season with 18 goals…

The Hurricanes can score… but since the start of the playoffs, the team has been particularly dominant on defense.

The team has played eight playoff games so far this year. They hold an 8-0-0 record after sweeping the Sens and the Flyers… and all while allowing a total of 10 goals to their opponents.

The team has allowed 1.25 goals per game since the start of the playoffs, to put it another way. And they also have a 95% penalty kill efficiency rate:

The Canadiens and the Hurricanes, in general, are actually quite similar teams.

A strong offense, a solid defense, two goalies who are currently on hot streaks in their respective nets…

However, the Habs have won three games this season against the Canes with Jakub Dobes in net. Will Doby's presence (once again) change the outcome of this series?

The two teams in the Eastern Conference Final are so similar in many ways -First lines that have been

quiet-Second lines that score the big

goals-Mobile defenses-Respected former

player as coach-Experienced

third-line center (Staal, Danault)

-Goalies who are overperforming — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 19, 2026

This should make for a good series… especially since it's the first time these two teams have faced off in the playoffs since the Jesperi Kotkaniemi incident in 2021. #Revenge

There will be plenty of talent on the ice… but the factor that could change everything is fatigue. The Canadiens have played 14 games since the start of the playoffs, after all. The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have played only eight playoff games… and they'll be fresh and ready for their series against the Habs.

In a nutshell

– He's been invisible.

Alex Tuch: 0 points in the series against the Canadiens. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 19, 2026

– Great news:

Our game will be broadcast live on @TVASports 2 this Saturday at 6 p.m. (ET). And for the occasion, @GavinoDe_Falco and @QParisis will be the special voices calling the game. Make sure to tune in and don't miss a moment of the action. #ÀNOUS pic.twitter.com/wv9osTsnzd — FC Supra Québec (@fcsupraquebec) May 19, 2026

– Note.

The Devils have also confirmed that Sheldon Keefe will return as head coach. He has two years remaining on his contract. New GM Sunny Mehta evaluated the head coaching position and has decided to bring Keefe back. https://t.co/W8aTCWYV5w — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 19, 2026

– Maybe not, but he's close.