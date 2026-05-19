Jakub Dobes has the lowest salary of all living starting goalies

In the playoffs, the most important thing is to find a way to win.

And this year, for the Canadiens, much of the team's success so far in the playoffs is thanks to Jakub Dobes, who is becoming a star right before our eyes.

Without him, the Habs would never have secured their spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

It's crazy, but the Canadiens' goalie is doing all this… while still on his rookie contract in the National Hockey League.

He is the lowest-paid starting goaltender among those still in the playoffs, and his salary of under a million dollars proves one thing: in the NHL, the team with the best goaltender (or the one who makes the most money) doesn't always win.

Frederik Andersen, at $2.75 million per season, has the biggest contract among the starting goalies who haven't been eliminated yet. That's pretty remarkable…

The combined salaries of the four likely starting goaltenders in the conference finals is $7.215M $965K – Dobes $2.75M – Andersen $2.00M – Hart $1.50M – Wedgewood — (@IslesFix) May 19, 2026

This also points to one thing: we need to be careful before considering extending Dobes' contract at a massive salary.

We know the formula. You don't necessarily have to overpay goalies because that takes away space for the rest of the players on the payroll… and right now, the situation with goalies in the NHL proves that a team doesn't have to pay top dollar to win.

Nevertheless, Dobes will be in line for a pay raise, and it will be interesting to see how the Canadiens decide to handle his situation.

Will Kent Hughes aim for a bridge contract to give him even more time to prove himself?

Or will the Canadiens' GM be more interested in locking his goaltender into the team's books for a multi-year period?

We'll have to wait and see. But right now, Dobes is proving he can be a (good) No. 1 goalie in the NHL… and he's showing he can win even without earning several million dollars a year.

Quick Q&A

– Yeah.

“It's going to hurt for a while” – Zach Benson: https://t.co/YAI07WuG3a — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 19, 2026

– I like that.

The two defensemen with the most assists in a single season (66) in Canadiens history, Lane Hutson and Larry Robinson, meet A meeting between the two defensemen with the most assists in a single season (66) in Canadiens history, Lane Hutson and Larry… pic.twitter.com/VvVAGw4dwr — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 19, 2026

– That's funny.

– Enjoy the read.