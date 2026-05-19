Stanley Cup: The Canadiens are (by far) the most overlooked team in the Final Four

Before the first round began, the general consensus was that the Canadiens weren't experienced enough to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And not many people believed the Habs would come out on top in their series against the Buffalo Sabres either.

But here we are. The Canadiens have beaten two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and now face the powerful Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since the start of the playoffs, the Habs have been among the underdogs. It was that way against the Lightning, against the Sabres… and it will be the same against the Hurricanes, who haven't lost a playoff game this season.

But looking at MoneyPuck's odds, it becomes clear that the Habs are (by far) the most underrated team in the Final Four right now. In terms of each remaining team's chances of winning the Stanley Cup, here's how it looks (according to MoneyPuck data):

33.1% for the Carolina Hurricanes

30.3% for the Colorado Avalanche

22.1% for the Vegas Golden Knights

14.5% for the Montreal Canadiens

You can't make this stuff up.

The Habs' odds of winning the Stanley Cup have skyrocketed, even though the team remains the most overlooked in the Final Four @TVASports https://t.co/PhoJZDlcLK — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) May 19, 2026

The good news? This isn't new for the Canadiens, and the team has proven it can perform as the underdog.

The players know they can win together if they all play the right way. Again, this has been proven since the start of the playoffs… and that's pretty much the message Jakub Dobes sent after yesterday's win in Buffalo.

Jakub Dobes to ESPN SportsCenter anchors on the upcoming Habs vs. Hurricanes playoff series: “I was listening to you guys, looks like we're the underdogs, so that's perfect. We love to be the underdogs.” pic.twitter.com/CDOd5ICpLI — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 19, 2026

Good, because that's the right attitude to have.

Because if the Canadiens were to put themselves down and the players relied solely on what's said in the media, we wouldn't be where we are right now.

The team can only control its performance on the ice and how it conducts itself out there. The rest doesn't really matter… and the team will need to keep thinking that way to tune out the noise from the outside.

It remains to be seen whether the Montreal club will be able to continue its run and surprise the hockey world for a third time in the 2026 playoffs…

In Brief

– Note:

As for Bruce Cassidy, sources indicate that was not part of the conversation and his status is unchanged as of this morning Vegas is not inclined to grant permission to Edmonton or LA. We'll see about Toronto — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 19, 2026

– Yeah.

David Reinbacher is recovering from an injury that is clearly frustrating him. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/mtZ5PjOQeb — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 19, 2026

– One thing at a time.

At the end of practice, David Reinbacher skated a few laps around the rink with a puck. You can tell he's still a bit stiff and his legs seem heavy. He has made progress, but he's clearly not 100% yet. @DLCoulisses… pic.twitter.com/s0Xfy8NnAk — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) May 19, 2026

– Great goals!