The Canucks fire Adam Foote after just one season as head coach

Things are heating up in Vancouver.

Last week, the Canucks hired the Sedin brothers as co-presidents of hockey operations and also brought in Ryan Johnson as general manager.

But that's not all.

Today, we're learning that the new front office has shown Adam Foote—who was the team's head coach—the door.

But what's interesting to note is that Foote ultimately spent just one season behind the team's bench as head coach. Clearly, the new leadership in Vancouver wants to do things their way… which is no small matter in the National Hockey League when a new management team takes over.

The Vancouver Canucks continue to make changes. Sources say Adam Foote has been let go as Head Coach. Other changes to the coaching staff are also being made. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 19, 2026

More details to come…