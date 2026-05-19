Cassidy/Knights Case: The NHL Coaches’ Association Weighs In

Ah, the infamous Golden Knights…

Let's just say they've found a way to make themselves even more hated by National Hockey League fans by refusing to allow Bruce Cassidy to speak with other teams after firing him last March.

And the case is now on the desk of the NHL Coaches' Association.

The Bettman-led league's coaches' association posted a message on Twitter stating that it is following the case involving Cassidy with interest.

The shared message states that no coach should be prevented from speaking with other teams to pursue a new opportunity, even if he has just been fired… and that the Coaches' Association wants to protect coaches who find themselves in this situation.

And rightly so, we agree.

NHL Coaches Association stepping up for Bruce Cassidy https://t.co/Jx1c26Ggx5 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) May 19, 2026

It's interesting to see how far this situation has come.

The story has gained momentum in recent days because many feel the Golden Knights are acting disrespectfully… and that's true in a sense.

That said, the Golden Knights' image is getting darker as time goes on: the Cassidy situation, Torts refusing to speak to the media after the win against the Ducks that sent the team to the next round, the players who weren't available to answer reporters' questions after that game either…

Yeah. Let's just say the Knights seem to live in their own little world and couldn't care less about the consequences of their actions. Then again, is this anything new?

We're talking about the Golden Knights, after all, and this isn't the first time their name has made headlines for the wrong reasons…

I wonder what the fans think about this. Are they happy to see their team acting this way? Hmm…

In a nutshell

– Absolutely.

“Buffalo Sabres fans are unbelievable and they are one hell of a hockey team… I've gotta give them a lot of credit for how they battled in these playoffs” ~ @PKSubban1 #PMSLive https://t.co/FFaeKub51a pic.twitter.com/fK6edvQ03b — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2026

– Oh really?

Marie-Philip Poulin is not a finalist for Forward of the Yearhttps://t.co/VBsvtglacT — RDS (@RDSca) May 19, 2026

– I like that.