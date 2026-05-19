Jaxson Smith-Njigba received a disrespectful trophy

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba didn't hesitate to publicly call out an error on his NFL “Offensive Player of the Year” trophy.

In a video recently posted on social media, he points out that the title engraved on the trophy does not match his actual award and even contains a typo.

The trophy reads: “AP 2025 defensive player of the year.” The player, a Super Bowl champion, points out that this title does not belong to him and that a space is missing between “the” and “year,” thereby turning the text into a single word. In the video, he also notes that this blunder “becomes disrespectful,” expressing his astonishment at this oversight.

This error is not Smith-Njigba's first public mishap. At the NFL Honors ceremony in February, his name was mispronounced several times by comedian Druski, an incident that had already drawn the attention of the media and fans.

At 24 years old, Jaxson Smith-Njigba had an impressive season with 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. His performances were instrumental in the Seahawks' victory over the New England Patriots in the last Super Bowl. Following this success, he signed a record-breaking four-year contract worth $168.8 million, becoming the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

An exceptional career despite official blunders

Despite these blunders related to honors and ceremonies, Smith-Njigba continues to establish himself as one of the NFL's most promising talents. His franchise relies on him as an offensive cornerstone, and his on-field achievements continue to bolster his reputation and his legacy. These administrative errors only serve to highlight just how remarkable his performances are, and fans eagerly await his next feats to confirm his status as the league's undisputed star.

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