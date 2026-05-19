Is A.J. Brown headed to Jacksonville?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are now reportedly among the teams most seriously linked to a potential trade involving A.J. Brown , according to several rumors currently circulating in the NFL.

The situation has sparked a huge reaction since Polymarket Sports posted a 97% probability of a potential trade involving the star wide receiver.

Although no official trade is imminent, many observers believe that the New England Patriots and the Jaguars could quickly become the two most aggressive teams in this situation.

The Jaguars still have significant financial flexibility and may want to add another elite receiver to their offense.

The idea of seeing A.J. Brown play alongside Jacksonville's young offensive core is already intriguing many football fans.

The organization has been looking to take the next step in the AFC for some time, and adding a dominant receiver like Brown would send an extremely strong message to the rest of the league.

The Patriots, however, remain a serious threat

In New England, many analysts believe the Patriots have the assets needed to put together an extremely competitive offer.

The team is still looking to add more explosive power to its offense, and a player of A.J. Brown's caliber could immediately transform the attack.

The big question, then, remains: Is Jacksonville willing to pay the asking price to beat a potential offer from the Patriots?

For now, there is no official confirmation that a trade is already in the works.

However, the mere fact that several teams are already being linked to A.J. Brown's name suggests that this story is likely to generate a lot of buzz in the coming weeks.

If he does become available, several teams could quickly enter the race to try to acquire one of the NFL's most dominant wide receivers.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.