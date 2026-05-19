Jail time for Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail after violating the terms of his probation.

According to Texas authorities, Rice reportedly failed a marijuana-related drug test, which constitutes a direct violation of the conditions imposed as part of his sentence related to the major accident that occurred in Dallas in 2024.

The 26-year-old player was ordered to report immediately to jail to serve the sentence outlined in his plea agreement.

A case that continues to haunt the Chiefs' wide receiver

Last summer, Rashee Rice pleaded guilty to several criminal charges, including causing a collision resulting in serious injury and participating in an illegal street race on a Texas highway.

Prosecutors stated at the time that Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus at approximately 118 mph before causing a major collision involving several vehicles.

Authorities also accused the player of leaving the scene of the accident without assisting the victims.

As part of this agreement, Rice received a five-year suspended sentence accompanied by a 30-day prison term that can be served during his probation.

This news comes as the Kansas City Chiefs begin their offseason training program in preparation for the 2026 season.

The wide receiver will therefore miss a significant portion of offseason training, including the voluntary activities scheduled for late May and the mandatory minicamp in June.

The Chiefs organization confirmed it is aware of the situation but declined to comment further publicly.

As for the National Football League, league officials have also indicated they are monitoring the situation.

This new legal complication could have significant consequences for Rashee Rice's future in the NFL.

The former second-round pick is already approaching the final year of his rookie contract, and several teams may now hesitate before offering him a significant contract extension.

Despite his off-field troubles, Rice remains a highly productive player when healthy.

Since joining the NFL, he has racked up 156 receptions, 1,797 yards, and 14 touchdowns, in addition to helping Kansas City win Super Bowl LVIII.

However, injuries and suspensions have significantly slowed his development over the past few seasons.

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