Major Collision at the Montreal Alouettes’ Training Camp

The Montreal Alouettes' second practice was dramatically interrupted when defensive backs Robert Kennedy III and Wesley Sutton collided violently while covering a play on the field at Laval University's PEPS.

Quarterback Davis Alexander had just thrown a precise pass into a tight space, exactly as called on the play, when the two players converged on the same spot. The impact was so strong that it reverberated throughout the facility. Fortunately, according to head coach Jason Maas, there were no serious injuries to report: “They were more scared than hurt. Aside from a few aches and pains, everything should be fine,” he said.

Day 10 of training camp also helped clarify the Alouettes' passing attack. The competition for the two additional receiver spots now appears to be over. Veterans Alexander Hollins and Jerreth Sterns will round out the starting group alongside Tyson Philpot, Tyler Snead, and Cole Spieker.

Hollins, with four seasons of CFL experience, recorded 1,173 and 937 receiving yards over the past two seasons with the British Columbia Lions, an offense similar to that of the Alouettes. Last year, limited to five games, he caught eight passes for 163 yards.

As for Jerreth Sterns, he has played three seasons in the league, two in Saskatchewan and a final one in Winnipeg. Despite his best season to date—48 catches for 530 yards and four touchdowns—he was released by the Blue Bombers on February 10 before immediately signing with Montreal.

A camp that sets the tone for 2026

This first offensive and defensive unit already offers a glimpse into the Alouettes' game plans for the 2026 season. With Alexander at the center of the action and a group of experienced receivers, the team enters the season with a solid and competitive roster. Avoiding injuries and having clear starting positions bode well for the start of regular training camps and preparations for a promising season in the CFL.

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