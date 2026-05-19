The Alouettes announce their new radio commentators

99.5 Montréal is expanding its football coverage with the arrival of two iconic figures in Quebec sports.

Jean St-Onge, a familiar voice to football fans, becomes the official play-by-play announcer for Alouettes games during the 2026 CFL season. Joining him, Luc Brodeur-Jourdain will bring his expertise to the analysis, offering listeners a dynamic and passionate duo.

St-Onge, known for his ability to capture the intensity and strategy of the game, has already made his mark on the Quebec media landscape with his precise and engaging commentary. His distinctive voice will guide listeners through every pass, run, and tackle, creating an immersive experience for fans following the Alouettes on the field and on the radio.

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain, a former CFL All-Star, brings a technical and strategic perspective to every game. His experience as a centre with the Alouettes and his background as a football expert allow him to break down plays with precision, offering in-depth analysis that will enrich the broadcast of the games.

The duo of St-Onge and Brodeur-Jourdain promises to bring the Alouettes' games to life on the airwaves of 99.5 Montréal, blending passion, expertise, and the season's highlights. Listeners will enjoy a unique blend of vivid play-by-play and tactical explanations, helping them better understand coaching decisions and player performances.

Promising Radio Coverage for the Alouettes

With this announcement, 99.5 Montréal reaffirms its commitment to becoming the benchmark for football broadcasting in Quebec. Alouettes fans will be able to follow every game with high-quality commentary, while enjoying detailed and insightful analysis of the team's strategies. This collaboration marks an important step for sports radio, offering listeners a comprehensive and engaging experience throughout the season.

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