Jack Hughes is happy to see the Canadiens’ playoff run continue

The Canadiens' victory in Game 7 of the series against the Sabres sent Montreal into a frenzy (literally), but the Habs fever is also being felt beyond Quebec.

Since the start of the playoffs, former football player and current TV host Pat McAfee has been thoroughly enjoying watching the NHL playoff games.

On Tuesday, the American host welcomed Jack Hughes onto his show, and to his surprise, the Devils forward admitted that he's happy to see the Canadiens' run continue.

“You could hear how excited the boys were after the overtime winner last night… It's so sick that their season keeps going” @jhugh86 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WYv0Xx5GJJ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2026

It would have been understandable if the Sabres were direct rivals of the Devils, but that's not the case.

So here is an American player—who secured the U.S. victory in the Olympic final and plays for an American team—who is happy to see a Canadian team win a series.

That's when you realize just how impressive the Canadiens phenomenon is. This young team, which plays with grit and shows joy on the ice, makes the entire hockey world happy to see them advance in the playoffs.

What Hughes appreciated most was the players' reaction after Alex Newhook's goal. He loved seeing the team members celebrate against the boards in front of the penalty box—right where a camera was positioned.

You could clearly hear the players' shouts of joy, so it was easy to convey the emotion.

Of course, in Quebec, very few people heard that moment because they were too busy screaming and jumping for joy.

Even though Jack Hughes hurt us with his game-winning goal against Canada in the Olympic final, we're ready to welcome him with open arms onto the Canadiens bandwagon.

On top of all that, Hughes now has a very good reason to root for the Canadiens, as they face the Hurricanes—the Devils' division rivals—in the next playoff round.

In a nutshell

– The Hurricanes are 59% favorites, according to Sportlogiq.

– Félix Séguin couldn't hide his joy after Game 7!

Félix Séguin was OVER THE MOON after the Habs' victory in Game 7 in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/YC4g43fn8O — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 19, 2026

– The Habs can't afford to lose a second game in a row.