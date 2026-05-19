CH fans caused an earthquake

How intense was it yesterday in Montreal?

When the Canadiens scored last night, earthquakes measuring 0.5 on the Richter scale were recorded near the Bell Centre—that's how loud the fans were cheering.

Reminder: the game was taking place… in Buffalo.

Like little earthquakes: the fans really shook Montrealhttps://t.co/jrFDyD7mI9 — Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) May 19, 2026

Even though the game wasn't at the Bell Centre, people gathered near the Canadiens' arena last night to watch the game and celebrate.

There were even fireworks to be heard.

Fireworks were set off outside the Bell Centre following the Habs' Game 7 win over Buffalo. (via: @montreal.decouverte) pic.twitter.com/jk4QPhRQPK — BarDown (@BarDown) May 19, 2026

All around downtown, you could hear the noise celebrating the Canadiens' victory. At one point, the police were forced to intervene.

Because even though most people behaved appropriately, there's always a minority that causes trouble. And let's just say that last night was no exception.

I have an update from police on this:

As most fans left the area around the Bell Centre peacefully, a small group had “altercations” with officers, throwing trash cans and bottles at police, according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture. Montreal police then charged the group… https://t.co/YORnepaxTH — Harry North (@hsnorth_) May 19, 2026

We're only halfway through (what's possible in the playoffs) and it already looks like this. What will it be like if the Canadiens were to eliminate the Hurricanes?

I know the Habs made it to the finals in 2021… but back then, there were health restrictions. In 2026, it's not exactly the same situation.

In a nutshell

– Very little ice time for Arber Xhekaj yesterday.

He's a #6 defenseman. But last time I checked, he had more goals in these playoffs than Brady Tkachuk and Tim Stutzle. https://t.co/9cLgyJAhHo — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 19, 2026

– The Nordiques and the Whalers in the semifinals.

The final four is just the Adams Division and the Golden Knights: Montreal

Hartford

Quebec

Vegas — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) May 19, 2026

– Wow.

In this series vs. Buffalo

: Alex Newhook: 6 goals

; Lane Hutson: 8 assists

; Evans and Suzuki: 7 points

; Demidov and Slafkovsky: 6 points — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) May 19, 2026

– This is crazy.