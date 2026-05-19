CH fans caused an earthquake

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
CH fans caused an earthquake
Credit: X

How intense was it yesterday in Montreal?

When the Canadiens scored last night, earthquakes measuring 0.5 on the Richter scale were recorded near the Bell Centre—that's how loud the fans were cheering.

Reminder: the game was taking place… in Buffalo.

Even though the game wasn't at the Bell Centre, people gathered near the Canadiens' arena last night to watch the game and celebrate.

There were even fireworks to be heard.

All around downtown, you could hear the noise celebrating the Canadiens' victory. At one point, the police were forced to intervene.

Because even though most people behaved appropriately, there's always a minority that causes trouble. And let's just say that last night was no exception.

We're only halfway through (what's possible in the playoffs) and it already looks like this. What will it be like if the Canadiens were to eliminate the Hurricanes?

I know the Habs made it to the finals in 2021… but back then, there were health restrictions. In 2026, it's not exactly the same situation.


In a nutshell

– Very little ice time for Arber Xhekaj yesterday.

– The Nordiques and the Whalers in the semifinals.

– Wow.

– This is crazy.

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