Martin St-Louis gave a very brief (and rather curt) press briefing

It's game day for the Montreal Canadiens.

And let's just say this is a pretty… important game. Emotions are running high, since the team that wins tonight will secure its spot in the next round of the playoffs.

How is Martin St. Louis feeling about all this?

Judging by his mood when he spoke with reporters earlier today, let's just say the Canadiens' coach looks… focused. He didn't give reporters many detailed answers, he was a bit curt, and the entire press conference lasted a grand total of four minutes.

You can hear his comments by clicking on the link right here.

That said, the Habs' head coach mentioned that he wants his team to find a way to play well and win. He doesn't want his players to be perfect… and perhaps in that regard, the experience gained in Game 7 against the Lightning could help (both for the players and the coaches):

I asked Martin St-Louis this morning what he had learned from his first Game 7 as a coach against the Lightning: “What matters isn't being perfect. It's finding a way to win.” @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 18, 2026

We don't know if the coach will decide to make changes to his lineup, but one thing is certain: Jakub Dobes will be in net for the Canadiens tonight.

St. Louis said he isn't worried about his goalie even though he had a tougher Game 6… and that's normal, since Dobes has shown he's capable of bouncing back after a loss.

He's proven that since the start of the playoffs, at least.

And it's not as if he doesn't deserve to play… because without him, the Canadiens would likely already be eliminated as of this writing.

#Habs Martin St-Louis: “I'm not worried about Dobs” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 18, 2026

Jakub Dobes following a loss in the playoffs: 5-0

, .940 save percentage

, 6.4 goals saved above expected — Michael Amato (@amato_mike) May 15, 2026

It remains to be seen whether tonight's game result will put a smile back on Martin St-Louis's face.

He clearly wasn't in the mood to joke around with reporters earlier today, and that's often how it goes on game days. But given his well-known desire to win, that might explain a little why he has that attitude at times like these…

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

The new Hamilton AHL franchise has trademarked three potential team names: Havoc, Hammers, and Mustangs. Gotta go with Hammers out of these choices. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) May 18, 2026

– Hmm.

Did Juraj Slafkovsky play the worst game of his career with the Canadiens on Saturday? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/I8bVFrWDvJ — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 18, 2026

– I agree.

All we need is 9 shots, ladies and gentlemen. — HFTV (@HFTVSports) May 18, 2026

– Oh.