“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brendan Gallagher play in Game 7”

Today's topic is whether Martin St-Louis will make a change to his lineup for Game 7.

Naturally, Brendan Gallagher's name comes up often. After all, if there's an offensive change, he's the one most likely to make an impact tonight.

We've seen what he can do after a break.

This morning, when weighing the pros and cons of seeing him play, it was clear that there was a scenario in which the warrior could make a difference.

And judging by what Eric Engels said on Twitter about this, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Canadiens call on Gallagher for tonight's showdown.

It wouldn't shock me to see Brendan Gallagher play Game 7. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 18, 2026

The veteran's experience, along with his work ethic, are factors that could work in the Canadiens' favor if #11 were to actually return to the lineup.

This is a story to watch.

If he does return, he could take Joe Veleno's spot, who got injured in the last game. But he could also, of course, take someone else's spot.

Officially, Martin St. Louis says Veleno is available. But that doesn't mean he'll be in the lineup.

St. Louis says Joe Veleno is available to play tonight after taking a high hit in Game 6. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) May 18, 2026

Speaking of tonight's game, it's worth noting that the Sabres are likely lining up to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the final game.

At least, that's what this morning's extra-skating session with the Sabres suggests.

Lindy Ruff wouldn't reveal his starting goalie for tonight, but for what it's worth, Alex Lyon and Colten Ellis were the last two goalies on the ice with the bench players skating this morning. Could be an Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen night in Buffalo. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 18, 2026

Since neither team is holding a formal practice this morning, we should expect confirmations to come just minutes before the game.

I'm also eager to see Martin St-Louis' line combinations. Will he make any major changes?

In a nutshell

– Note.

#CFMTL practice Monday morning at the Nutrilait Centre. 1. Ivan Jaime is there and participating in all drills. It's business as usual for now. 2. Fabian Herbers, Bode Hidalgo, and Josh Nteziryayo are absent. 3. Sunusi Ibrahim is jogging around the field.… pic.twitter.com/ruoHpY4PIK — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 18, 2026

– Wow.

The Wildcats have been tight-lipped about it, but their main motivation was to win for their owner, Robert Irving, who is dealing with health issues. And Caleb Desnoyers felt guilty. “I feel like I let him down”https://t.co/zqAXhAOOoL — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) May 18, 2026

– What a long wait.

The Carolina Hurricanes will have 12 days off between games, the longest layoff in NHL playoff history By the time the Eastern Conference Final begins, Carolina will have played just eight games in 36 days. pic.twitter.com/GaAWqsRszz — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 17, 2026

– Nice comeback.

We're seeing the same scenario as in 2022 in Philadelphia. https://t.co/15uI2P5P5a — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 18, 2026

– Great news.