“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brendan Gallagher play in Game 7”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Brendan Gallagher play in Game 7”
Credit: David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Today's topic is whether Martin St-Louis will make a change to his lineup for Game 7.

Naturally, Brendan Gallagher's name comes up often. After all, if there's an offensive change, he's the one most likely to make an impact tonight.

We've seen what he can do after a break.

This morning, when weighing the pros and cons of seeing him play, it was clear that there was a scenario in which the warrior could make a difference.

And judging by what Eric Engels said on Twitter about this, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Canadiens call on Gallagher for tonight's showdown.

The veteran's experience, along with his work ethic, are factors that could work in the Canadiens' favor if #11 were to actually return to the lineup.

This is a story to watch.

If he does return, he could take Joe Veleno's spot, who got injured in the last game. But he could also, of course, take someone else's spot.

Officially, Martin St. Louis says Veleno is available. But that doesn't mean he'll be in the lineup.

Speaking of tonight's game, it's worth noting that the Sabres are likely lining up to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for the final game.

At least, that's what this morning's extra-skating session with the Sabres suggests.

Since neither team is holding a formal practice this morning, we should expect confirmations to come just minutes before the game.

I'm also eager to see Martin St-Louis' line combinations. Will he make any major changes?


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Wow.

– What a long wait.

– Nice comeback.

– Great news.

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