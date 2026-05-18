Ivan Demidov’s Resurgence: The Blue Jackets Are in for a Rough Ride

In 2023, the Canadiens had the chance to draft Matvei Michkov, but they didn't. The more time passes… the more we understand why Nick Bobrov's team pushed for it.

In 2024, on the other hand, the Canadiens went out of their way to draft Ivan Demidov.

I don't think the Habs' front office regrets their choice. Right now, Demidov is perhaps the Canadiens' best forward in the series against the Sabres.

I'm not just saying that because he's been finding the back of the net lately. I'm saying it because, more and more, he seems to be in control of the game. He's getting comfortable and creating chances.

After recording just one point against Tampa Bay in the first round, he has one goal and five assists in six games against Buffalo.

IVAN DEMIDOV HABS LEAD IN GAME 6! pic.twitter.com/wNa6QtfKRH — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 17, 2026

But if the Habs had the chance to draft Demidov, it's largely because the fourth-ranked Columbus Blue Jackets decided to take Cayden Lindstrom.

And they did so even though everyone knew the guy had back problems.

I'm not saying that Demidov, if he were in Columbus right now, would have helped the Blue Jackets earn eight more points in the standings to make the playoffs.

But what I am saying is that the team would be in a much better position moving forward than they would be with Cayden Lindstrom. The Tigers (WHL) won without him in 2024-2025, and he scored only three goals in the NCAA this season.

Demidov, whom many want to see on the first line in place of Juraj Slafkovsky tonight, makes the difference. He's brimming with talent, and it shows.

We hope Lindstrom's back pain is gone. But let's be honest: his chances of having an impact similar to that of the Russian on the Habs are pretty slim.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Confirmed: the Sabres spent the night at a hotel in Buffalo. https://t.co/hA0bvoztlP — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 18, 2026

– Note to self.

Here is the schedule for the preliminary round of the #MemorialCup tournament, which begins Friday in Kelowna The #Sags will play three games in four days on Saturday, Sunday, and Tuesday, May 23, 24, and 26 at 9:00 PM (Quebec time) pic.twitter.com/DpEvsod8D4 — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) May 18, 2026

– Really?

No one took to the ice this morning for the Habs, not even the benchwarmers. @TVASports — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 18, 2026

– Ouch.

– Well done.

Canada takes down Denmark 5-1 after being held scoreless through 40 minutes! #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/o0ofsJTpHj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 18, 2026