Here’s what the CH’s schedule against Carolina will look like if they beat the Sabres

If the Canadiens win tonight's game against the Sabres in Buffalo, they'll secure a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.

They'll join the Hurricanes… who've been waiting for quite a while. They haven't played since May 9: 12 days will have passed between their last game and the one to be played Wednesday night in Carolina.

That said, we knew the Eastern Conference Finals series was set to begin on Thursday. But now we also have the schedule for the rest of the series.

Basically, the first and second games will be played at the Hurricanes' home arena because they have home-ice advantage. And moving forward, here's what it would look like for the Canadiens if they manage to win tonight:

Game 1 (Thursday, May 21) at 8 p.m., in Carolina

Game 2 (Saturday, May 23) at 7 p.m., in Carolina

Game 3 (Monday, May 25) at 8 p.m., in Montreal

Game 4 (Wednesday, May 27) at 8 p.m., in Montreal

Game 5 (Friday, May 29) at 8 p.m., in Carolina

Game 6 (Sunday, May 31) at 8 p.m., in Montreal

Game 7 (Tuesday, June 2) at 8 p.m., in Carolina

All games will start at 8 p.m., except for Game 2, which is scheduled for Saturday.

NHL announces schedule and start times for 2026 Conference Final matchups pic.twitter.com/sr6qb1khcy — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) May 18, 2026

Of course, we don't yet know if Games #5, #6, and #7 will be necessary in the series.

It could all be over in four games, after all…

On the other hand, it's nice to know that the games will all be at the same time (or almost). Knowing the schedule for the entire series right now seems to be a good thing in a way… because we'll know what to expect.

But for that to happen—so we can experience more intense emotions—the Canadiens will have to find a way to beat the Sabres tonight.

And we can all agree on one thing: it's not a done deal. It's practically impossible to predict who will win tonight because every game has been different since the very start of the series… and that makes it all even more nerve-wracking.

But anyway. We'll have answers to our questions in the next few hours…

In a nutshell

– Note.

– Okay.

Despite some speculation that the Sabres might wear their alternate red and black goat head uniforms—and face an NHL fine—word is they'll be wearing blue tonight for Game 7. — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) May 18, 2026

– I don't know, to be honest.

What's your prediction for tonight's game? Log in to your Habs+ account and earn points by participating in the “Prediction Game” now! ENTER → https://t.co/SA4ULcfSm2#GoHabsGo | @Miseojeu pic.twitter.com/yf1tGtaJxw — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 18, 2026

– The goalie needs surgery.

Minnesota Wild | Filip Gustavsson could miss the start of next training camp https://t.co/sV0j7qd0EW — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 18, 2026

– MLB news: