Alexander Zharovsky completely dominated the “Future Cup” in Russia

Marc-Olivier Cook
Alexander Zharovsky completely dominated the “Future Cup” in Russia
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

In recent days, Alexander Zharovsky participated in a tournament in Russia.

The Canadiens prospect played for Russia's U20 team, and the competition also featured three other teams: Belarus's U20 team, Russia's U18 team, and another team made up of young players competing at the university level in Russia.

And let's just say that Zharovsky took full advantage of the opportunity to stand out.

The offensive-minded forward finished the tournament with six points (two goals) in three games. He helped his team win all three games in the competition while wearing the C on his jersey.

He dominated, to put it another way.

During the games, we saw him use his shot to create scoring opportunities.

And it worked, as he was able to score with a one-timer that left the opposing goalie with no chance.

Oh, and this goal is worth sharing too. The precision of that shot… it's hard to beat:

It's great to see Zharovsky scoring and contributing offensively like this.

After all, we mustn't forget that the young player had an extremely tough playoff run with his KHL team (two assists in 10 games). He wasn't playing with much confidence, unlike during the regular season, so seeing him regain his touch can't be a bad thing for him.

Ultimately, let's remember that we'll still have to wait a bit before seeing him come to Montreal.

Zharvosky is still under contract for another season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa and he'll honor his deal through the end. But another year in the KHL could help him… especially if he's able to explode offensively after a fantastic first season in the pros.


Quick Q&A

– Yeah.

– Good point.

– Things are going to get exciting.

– Big news.

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