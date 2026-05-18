Alexander Zharovsky completely dominated the “Future Cup” in Russia

In recent days, Alexander Zharovsky participated in a tournament in Russia.

The Canadiens prospect played for Russia's U20 team, and the competition also featured three other teams: Belarus's U20 team, Russia's U18 team, and another team made up of young players competing at the university level in Russia.

And let's just say that Zharovsky took full advantage of the opportunity to stand out.

The offensive-minded forward finished the tournament with six points (two goals) in three games. He helped his team win all three games in the competition while wearing the C on his jersey.

He dominated, to put it another way.

Alexander Zharovsky (MTL) captains Russia U20 to another Future Cup victory! He finished with 2 goals and 4 assists in 3 games as clearly the best player at the event.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/nOn6XVhKZF — dylan griffing (@GriffingDylan) May 17, 2026

During the games, we saw him use his shot to create scoring opportunities.

And it worked, as he was able to score with a one-timer that left the opposing goalie with no chance.

Alexander Zharovsky (MTL) scores against Team SHL with a big one-timer!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/pwaT8tjk73 — dylan griffing (@GriffingDylan) May 16, 2026

Oh, and this goal is worth sharing too. The precision of that shot… it's hard to beat:

Russia U20 win the Future Cup going undefeated after beating Belarus U20 5-0 today.#GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky pic.twitter.com/e1Xisl6iVX — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) May 17, 2026

It's great to see Zharovsky scoring and contributing offensively like this.

After all, we mustn't forget that the young player had an extremely tough playoff run with his KHL team (two assists in 10 games). He wasn't playing with much confidence, unlike during the regular season, so seeing him regain his touch can't be a bad thing for him.

Ultimately, let's remember that we'll still have to wait a bit before seeing him come to Montreal.

Zharvosky is still under contract for another season with Salavat Yulaev Ufa and he'll honor his deal through the end. But another year in the KHL could help him… especially if he's able to explode offensively after a fantastic first season in the pros.

Quick Q&A

– Yeah.

Canada HC, Misha Donskov has the highest praise for Macklin Celebrini #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/8WUOid1bL9 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 18, 2026

– Good point.

The Canadians are going to be good for a long time pic.twitter.com/5vkOBHBY9K — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 18, 2026

– Things are going to get exciting.

Growing through experience Growing through experience#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BQl9kIFsw2 — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 18, 2026

– Big news.