F1 Weekend: The Canes Considered Staying in Mont-Tremblant

The Montreal Canadiens did the Carolina Hurricanes a favor. Why do I say that?

Because by losing Game 6, the Habs ensured they'd play the Sabres tonight. If the Canadiens had won on Saturday, the series against the Hurricanes would have started tomorrow (Tuesday)… and there would have been a game this weekend (Saturday) at the Bell Centre.

But in case you didn't know, it's F1 weekend in Montreal…

That means it would have been VERY difficult for the Hurricanes to find accommodations in Montreal. My colleague Maxime Truman actually mentioned this in an article published earlier today.

But Renaud Lavoie also addressed the topic during his daily segment on BPM Sports… and he revealed this:

We had even seriously considered the possibility of the Hurricanes staying in Mont-Tremblant. – Renaud Lavoie

Imagine how much of a hassle that would have been…

We can all agree that it would have been complicated for the entire weekend.

There would have been a game on Saturday and a game on Monday: the Hurricanes would likely have had a hard time finding hotel rooms for Sunday as well…

On the other hand, for the Canadiens, it could have been good news in a way.

As Renaud Lavoie explained in his column, the Carolina team probably wouldn't have traveled on game days to practice in the morning because it would have involved way too much travel… and the Hurricanes' game plan would certainly have changed.

But anyway. The Canes were able to avoid that scenario… mostly thanks to the Canadiens, who lost their game on Saturday night.

It's ironic, but that's how it is!

In a nutshell

– I like that.

– Go!

– The real deal.

– Good point.