The NHL is hosting events for the Sabres’ third round…

Tomorrow night, the Canadiens and the Sabres will battle it out for the series title in a decisive Game 7.

Even though Habs fans have plenty of reasons to be confident, the reality is that either team could join the Hurricanes in the Conference Finals at the end of this do-or-die game.

“Just fucking go.” No practice, a pointed video session, and three words that helped keep the Sabres' season alive. Lindy Ruff's words and lineup changes sparked Buffalo's most impressive game of the playoffs. Now it's on to Game 7 Free to read: https://t.co/yIpxPFbrJw — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 17, 2026

However, according to the NHL, the winner is already known since the League has already posted its schedule for the third round on Facebook, including home games for the Sabres in Games 3, 4, and 6.

This does nothing to reassure fans of conspiracy theories against the Habs!

But more seriously, once again, the NHL is showing a lack of professionalism in its organization.

This is undoubtedly a mistake by the League, because if you look closely, you'll see that the Sabres' opponent is listed as “TBD” even though they already know it will be the Hurricanes.

And even though these are events created by Keybank Arena, the Sabres could have waited for the result of Game 7 before posting the Round 3 events.

Let's just say it's a bit like counting your chickens before they're hatched.

And it doesn't seem that urgent to post the events, since the Golden Knights haven't done so yet, even though their spot in the third round has been secured for a few days now.

Same goes for the Habs, who seem to be holding back a bit.

In and of itself, announcing the schedule in advance isn't that big of a deal—aside from the risk of jinxing things—but it seems to me that a major organization like the NHL could do a better job of organizing the release of these schedules.

If we add the numerous inconsistencies in schedule planning and game broadcasts since the start of the playoffs, along with last-minute schedule changes (remember that Games 6 and 7 of the series against Buffalo were rescheduled to accommodate U.S. networks), it's hard not to think this is a bit of a mess.

In a nutshell

– Listen to this.

Danault and St-Louis speak to the media before heading to Buffalo Listen ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/dXFP29uHqT — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 17, 2026

– A hat trick for Daulton Varsho.

– Eric Lauer is headed to LA.

Eric Lauer has been traded to the LA Dodgers along with cash considerations for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/KWareLEteG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 17, 2026

– Some movement.