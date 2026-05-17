Game #7: Three Factors That Could Help the Habs Win

It's do or die for the Canadiens tomorrow.

Martin St-Louis's men absolutely must win to keep their season alive… otherwise, the guys will find themselves on the golf course pretty soon.

But for the Habs to win, they'll have to play the right way—which was CLEARLY not the case last night at the Bell Centre. And there are some key factors that could help the Canadiens win tomorrow's game…

It's not a must, but let's just say that seeing the Habs score the first goal of the game would be ideal. Why?

Because in NHL history, the team that scores the first goal of the game has a 152-50 record in Game 7s. The team that gives up the first goal has a 62-202 record: let's just say that the first goal of tomorrow's game is likely to be very important…

The Canadiens have been able to get off to a strong start at times, but it's been tougher against the Sabres in that regard lately.

Tomorrow, the Habs will need to be ready to play from the opening faceoff…

A big game for Juraj Slafkovsky

What's going on with Slaf?

It just seems like he hasn't been the same since he was benched in the first round of the playoffs. We don't recognize the Juraj Slafkovsky who impressed us all in the final stretch of the '25–'26 season…

Slaf will need to have a big game to help his team win tomorrow.

Maybe he's playing through an injury right now, but it's up to him to dig deep and give it his all in Game 7 against the Sabres…

Juraj Slafkovsky is clearly playing injured → https://t.co/lZ2VfG1jAz — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) May 17, 2026

We all know how valuable Slaf can be to the Canadiens when he's playing his game. We all know how good he is when he uses his body to create opportunities on the ice and when he drives deep into the zone to forecheck and put pressure on opposing players.

But… that hasn't been the case for a few games now, and it's having a direct impact on his team's results.

Come on, Slaf! We all know you're an important player for the Montreal Canadiens. Show us tomorrow night!

The resurgence of Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier

Alexandre Carrier and Mike Matheson are two local guys.

They're from Quebec and proudly represent the province by wearing the Montreal Canadiens uniform. But yesterday, the two were paired together… and the result was truly awful.

I don't know if Martin St-Louis will decide to give them another chance, but if the answer is yes… Matheson and Carrier will have to perform better.

They have solid defensive skills in their toolbox, but they need to be able to better spark the offense and create opportunities when they're on the ice.

Per @MoneyPuckdotcom Matheson-Carrier have a 0% xGoals share and 0% attempted shot share at 5v5 tonight. They are getting crushed Absolute disaster pairing so far. — Habs Digest (@HabsDigest) May 17, 2026

They often say that offense starts with defense. Right?

But if Carrier and Matheson are unable to force certain plays or carry the puck into Sabres territory, it's going to be even harder for the Canadiens tomorrow night. And there is no—I mean NO—doubt about that.

They'll simply have to find a way to be better…

In a nutshell

– Machine.

Jannik Sinner is crowned champion of the Rome tournament! He becomes the second player to have won all the Masters 1000 tournaments after Novak Djokovic! pic.twitter.com/NBHSrH3r4U — RDS (@RDSca) May 17, 2026

– Interesting.

After a back-and-forth one-goal game in Round 1, the Habs have had a back-and-forth but mostly one-sided game in Round 2 How do you think Game 7 is going to go in Round 2? pic.twitter.com/mRusYihMXn — BarDown (@BarDown) May 17, 2026

– I love these angles.

Check out the process of Sweden retrieving the puck for Viggo Bjorck's first goal through the official's POV #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/2KeywnFHgY — BarDown (@BarDown) May 17, 2026

– Bang! We've been waiting for this one!