The Hurricanes’ (very) long break: 12 days without playing… and it could end badly

The Sabres were able to beat (or crush, if you will) the Montreal Canadiens last night at the Bell Centre.

The result?

This means a decisive Game 7 will be necessary between the two teams to determine who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals. The game will be played Monday night (tomorrow) at 7:30 p.m.

But since we're getting a Game 7 between the Habs and the Sabres, that also means the Hurricanes will have to wait (again) before playing another game. The team hasn't played since May 9…

Twelve days will pass between the Hurricanes' last game in the second round and the team's first game in the third round. This could give the Canes an advantage… but it could also hurt the team.

As a result, the undefeated Carolina Hurricanes will have a 12-day break between Rounds 2 and 3. Sat. May 9 – swept the #Flyers

in PHI.

Thurs. May 21 – host Game 1 of the ECF.#SoundTheSiren — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2026

This could give the Canes an advantage because they'll be fresh and rested for the start of the third round. But…

But momentum in hockey is important. And there's a world where Carolina is a little rusty in its first game on Thursday, whether it's against the Sabres or the Habs.

All that to say that Rod Brind'Amour's men will have a tough challenge ahead of them, and we'll see how they rise to that challenge. One thing's for sure: they must be eager to get back out there and play. Practice is great… but it's not the same as a game!

It's also worth noting that the stage is set in the West: the Colorado Avalanche and the Golden Knights will kick off their series on Wednesday in Colorado.

The Avalanche will be looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2022, while the Knights are seeking their first appearance in the final since 2023.

Which team will come out on top?

I'm putting my money on the Avalanche, personally…

In a nutshell

– Note.

The #leafs announce the departure of two assistant GMs: cap guru Brandon Pridham is mutually parting ways with the team after 12 years, while Derek Clancey is also out. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 17, 2026

– Interesting.

Not only will teams selecting among the top five at the 2026 Upper Deck #NHLDraft be getting a key piece for the future of the franchise, but help from the prospects could come as early as next season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/8TY3vaDQ78 pic.twitter.com/fVObcIZXn4 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) May 17, 2026

– I love it.

“Don't even! Get outta here! Go to the box!” The ref was caught on a hot mic and he was NOT having it #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/hnlMc6xnl6 — BarDown (@BarDown) May 17, 2026

– Yeah.