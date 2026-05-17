The Hurricanes’ (very) long break: 12 days without playing… and it could end badly

Marc-Olivier Cook
The Hurricanes’ (very) long break: 12 days without playing… and it could end badly
Credit: Capture d'écran Twitter

The Sabres were able to beat (or crush, if you will) the Montreal Canadiens last night at the Bell Centre.

The result?

This means a decisive Game 7 will be necessary between the two teams to determine who advances to the Eastern Conference Finals. The game will be played Monday night (tomorrow) at 7:30 p.m.

But since we're getting a Game 7 between the Habs and the Sabres, that also means the Hurricanes will have to wait (again) before playing another game. The team hasn't played since May 9…

Twelve days will pass between the Hurricanes' last game in the second round and the team's first game in the third round. This could give the Canes an advantage… but it could also hurt the team.

This could give the Canes an advantage because they'll be fresh and rested for the start of the third round. But…

But momentum in hockey is important. And there's a world where Carolina is a little rusty in its first game on Thursday, whether it's against the Sabres or the Habs.

All that to say that Rod Brind'Amour's men will have a tough challenge ahead of them, and we'll see how they rise to that challenge. One thing's for sure: they must be eager to get back out there and play. Practice is great… but it's not the same as a game! 

It's also worth noting that the stage is set in the West: the Colorado Avalanche and the Golden Knights will kick off their series on Wednesday in Colorado.

The Avalanche will be looking to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2022, while the Knights are seeking their first appearance in the final since 2023.

Which team will come out on top?

I'm putting my money on the Avalanche, personally… 


In a nutshell

– Note.

– Interesting.

– I love it.

– Yeah.

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