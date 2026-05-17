Game #7 Viewing Party: Here’s How to Buy Your Tickets

Mathis Therrien
Game #7 Viewing Party: Here’s How to Buy Your Tickets
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For the second series in a row, the Montreal Canadiens failed to capitalize on their 3-2 series lead while playing at the Bell Centre.

The Habs now find themselves heading back to their opponent's home arena—this time, the Buffalo Sabres—for a do-or-die Game 7.

This decisive game will take place Monday night at the KeyBank Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

And for the occasion, the Bell Centre will once again open its doors for a viewing party on the giant screen above the ice.

You can purchase your tickets via the tweet below or by clicking here.

During Game #7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bell Centre was packed, creating a completely electric atmosphere.

We can expect the same this time around, as fans will once again snap up tickets.

The price remains the same at $12 per ticket, with all proceeds going directly to the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association.

In short, there will be plenty of Habs fans in both arenas, while in Buffalo, we dare to hope there will be more “Olé Olé Olé” chants.

Habs fans took over the KeyBank Center during Game 5.


In a Flash

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