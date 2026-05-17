Game #7 Viewing Party: Here’s How to Buy Your Tickets

For the second series in a row, the Montreal Canadiens failed to capitalize on their 3-2 series lead while playing at the Bell Centre.

The Habs now find themselves heading back to their opponent's home arena—this time, the Buffalo Sabres—for a do-or-die Game 7.

This decisive game will take place Monday night at the KeyBank Center starting at 7:30 p.m.

And for the occasion, the Bell Centre will once again open its doors for a viewing party on the giant screen above the ice.

You can purchase your tickets via the tweet below or by clicking here.

Tickets for the Game 7 Viewing Party – Bell Centre Edition, presented by @AirCanada, will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday Details ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/zzeGzgmsnM — x – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) May 17, 2026

During Game #7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Bell Centre was packed, creating a completely electric atmosphere.

We can expect the same this time around, as fans will once again snap up tickets.

The price remains the same at $12 per ticket, with all proceeds going directly to the Montreal Canadiens Alumni Association.

In short, there will be plenty of Habs fans in both arenas, while in Buffalo, we dare to hope there will be more “Olé Olé Olé” chants.

Habs fans took over the KeyBank Center during Game 5.

In a Flash

– Indeed.

The Habs' top scorers at 5-on-5 in the series against the Sabres. If Montreal loses this series, this aspect will need to be addressed. I love Evans, Danault, and Carrier, but seeing them so high up on an offensive leaderboard isn't normal. @TVASports pic.twitter.com/SYTj94yOgp — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 17, 2026

– It worked.

“Just fucking go.” No skate, a pointed video session, and three words that helped keep the Sabres' season alive. Lindy Ruff's words and lineup changes sparked Buffalo's most impressive game of the playoffs. Now it's on to Game 7 Free to read: https://t.co/yIpxPFbrJw — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) May 17, 2026

– What do you think?