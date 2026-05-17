An SPVM car was set on fire after the Canadiens’ loss

Mathis Therrien
An SPVM car was set on fire after the Canadiens’ loss
Credit: Capture d'écran Facebook

The Montreal Canadiens' 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last night in Game 6 really stung Habs fans.

It was a crushing and deeply frustrating loss that has discouraged many fans, even some of the most optimistic ones.

In short, this loss has clearly left its mark—not only on the hearts of the fans, but also on the city of Montreal.

Indeed, following the Habs' crushing defeat, there was unfortunately some unrest, as individuals set fire to an SPVM police car.

The fire broke out at the corner of Maisonneuve and St-Urbain streets.

It's a truly ridiculous and dangerous act, but fortunately, the fire was quickly brought under control around midnight.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras before the incident and again as they fled after setting the car on fire.

This gives Montrealers a bad reputation, and it's a shame, because at the end of the day, this likely represents just 0.1% of the people in downtown.

We don't even know if Habs fans are involved, or if it's simply people who took advantage of the large crowds in downtown for the game to cause trouble.

Let's hope this doesn't happen again and that the perpetrators are arrested.


In a Nutshell

– Lane Hutson always has the right words.

– Definitely.

– Big hire.

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