An SPVM car was set on fire after the Canadiens’ loss

The Montreal Canadiens' 8-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres last night in Game 6 really stung Habs fans.

It was a crushing and deeply frustrating loss that has discouraged many fans, even some of the most optimistic ones.

In short, this loss has clearly left its mark—not only on the hearts of the fans, but also on the city of Montreal.

Indeed, following the Habs' crushing defeat, there was unfortunately some unrest, as individuals set fire to an SPVM police car.

The fire broke out at the corner of Maisonneuve and St-Urbain streets.

It's a truly ridiculous and dangerous act, but fortunately, the fire was quickly brought under control around midnight.

The suspects were caught on surveillance cameras before the incident and again as they fled after setting the car on fire.

This gives Montrealers a bad reputation, and it's a shame, because at the end of the day, this likely represents just 0.1% of the people in downtown.

We don't even know if Habs fans are involved, or if it's simply people who took advantage of the large crowds in downtown for the game to cause trouble.

Let's hope this doesn't happen again and that the perpetrators are arrested.

In a Nutshell

– Lane Hutson always has the right words.

#Habs Lane Hutson on Game 7: “There's no panic or anything, I think we're all excited—just more hockey for us. We don't want it easy, we like the challenge; they brought their best and we gotta answer the bell.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) May 17, 2026

– Definitely.

Admit it, you were starting to think about the Hurricanes,https://t.co/Kf9gtYGT2I — RDS (@RDSca) May 17, 2026

– Big hire.