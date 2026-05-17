The Canadiens shut down the Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens unfortunately missed a great opportunity last night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals by eliminating the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres kept their hopes alive in spectacular fashion with a resounding 8-3 victory at the Bell Centre.

This is the second series in a row that the Habs have failed to close out a series at home in front of their fans in Game 6, after losing 1-0 to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It's frustrating because you really feel like the team isn't capitalizing on its great opportunities to completely shut down the opponent and avoid putting itself back in a difficult situation.

The Habs could have finished things off in style with a win in front of their fans, rather than having to return to Buffalo to face the Sabres in Game 7 at the KeyBank Center.

The home-ice advantage that the Habs had once again earned is gone, which really reinforces the trend that the Habs aren't good enough in front of their fans.

The Canadiens' record this year in the playoffs at the Bell Centre: 2-4. The Habs need to perform better in front of their fans. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 17, 2026

Indeed, with a 2-4 record at the Bell Centre since the start of the playoffs, it's clear that the Canadiens' home arena isn't as much of a fortress for opposing teams as we might think.

The atmosphere is absolutely electric, and the fans are furious, but the team on the ice itself really needs to step up for the Bell Centre to be a true advantage.

Because so far in the playoffs, the Habs have made their home arena a rather harmless place—or at least, a factor with very little impact.

That's not normal given all the support and intensity in the arena, and it could spell the end for the Montreal Canadiens.

The Habs were leading 3-1 at home in a Game 6 that could have sent the team to the Stanley Cup Final, and they failed to contain their opponent; even worse, they gave up seven unanswered goals.

The Sabres didn't look intimidated at all last night, and it's clear that playing on the road has worked in their favor since the start of the series, as they're 5-1 on the road.

In fact, much like the Lightning, the Sabres will likely try to recreate a road game atmosphere for the next 48 hours leading up to Game 7.

Interesting comments from Lindy Ruff postgame: The Sabres, 5-1 on the road and 2-4 at home, are considering ways to make the next 48 hours feel more like a road environment for themselves. Ruff says, just like before Game 6, there's a 90 percent chance the Sabres won't practice or skate. It eases the pressure. He… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 17, 2026

Buffalo wants to stack the odds in its favor to win this crucial Game 7, while Lindy Ruff is even strongly considering giving his players another day off—and thus not holding practice.

It worked for Game 6, so they're trying the same approach.

In short, we're in for another do-or-die Game 7, this time Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Buffalo.

The Habs excel on the road with a 5-2 record, so we can believe in them and think the Habs will find the necessary means to clinch the series.

That will clearly require a Jakub Dobes playing with full confidence.

In a Nutshell

– Exactly.

Despite being pulled, Jakub Dobes actually saved 0.47 goals ABOVE expected. This isn't his fault. He'll be in net for Game 7. You can count on it. — Habs Digest (@HabsDigest) May 17, 2026

– Note to self.

#NHL Conference Final schedules set. East

: Thu, May 21 at CAR

; Sat, May 23 at CAR

; Mon, May 25 at BUF/MTL

; Wed, May 27 at BUF/MTL

; Fri, May 29 at CAR

; Sun, May 31 at BUF/MTL

; Tue, June 2 at CAR West

Wed May 20 at COL

Fri May 22 at COL

Sun May 24 at VGK

Tues May 26 at VGK

Thurs May 28 at… — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 17, 2026

– Interesting.